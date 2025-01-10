The Calgary Flames feared that they had potentially lost forward Connor Zary with a long-term injury following a collision with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson.

However, further medical testing has confirmed that he didn't suffer an ACL or MCL injury as initially feared. The news was confirmed by Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff via X.

“Update: Bit of good news on #Flames forward Connor Zary as sources say initial imaging on Thursday indicated no damage to ACL or MCL in his left knee,” Seravalli wrote. “Still assessing injury and more medical opinion(s) required to determine exact timeline, but a couple major bullets dodged.”

The incident took place during Calgary's January 7 visit to Honda Center; Helleson was slapped with a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The Flames' most recent scheduled game against the Los Angeles Kings was postponed thanks to the ongoing wildfires engulfing the Los Angeles area.

Connor Zary has been placed on Injured Reserve by the Flames

The Flames placed Zary on Injured Reserve following the incident against the Ducks, and in his place, they summoned Rory Kerins from the American Hockey League affiliate Calgary Wranglers.

Afterward, Flames head coach Ryan Huska explained that he was no fan of the hit, via Sportsnet.

“When I saw it live I didn’t like it, but I haven’t had a chance to watch it again yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, forward Jonathan Huberdeau echoed his coach's sentiments, saying it was tough to see Zary go down with the injury.

“It’s tough to see a guy go down, especially when he’s playing well and playing with confidence,” he said. “It’s part of the game, but it’s sad.”

The Flames are next in action against the Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary; the puck is scheduled to drop at 10:00 PM EST.