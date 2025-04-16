ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings get a final warmup before the NHL playoffs as they face the Calgary Flames. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Kings prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game at 40-27-14 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Pacific Division. In their last game, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights took the lead on a Pavel Dorofeyev goal before Morgan Frost tied the game. Still, the Golden Knights would score two more times in the first period to give the Golden Knights the 3-1 lead. After a scoreless second period, Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund, and Adam Klapka all scored to give the Flames the lead. Brandon Saad would tie the game for Vegas and force overtime. After a scoreless overtime, the Flames would win the game in a shootout. Despite the win, wins from the Wild and the Blues clinched the playoffs for those two teams, eliminating the Flames.

Meanwhile, the Kings have clinched a playoff spot and will face the Oilers in the first round. They are 48-24-9 on the year, and last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. Samuel Helenius and Alex Turcotte both scored in the first period to make it 2-0. The Kraken would tie the game in the second period, but Warren Foegel and Alex Laferrier both scored to make it 4-2 going to the third. Adrian Kempe and Samuel Helenius would make it 6-2 in the third. The Kraken would score three times before the end of the game, but still fall short, with the Kings winning the game 6-5.

Here are the Flames-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Kings Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +126

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -153

Over: 5.5 (-104)

Under: 5.5 (-118)

How To Watch Flames vs Kings

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Flames Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nazem Kadri leads the top line for the Flames this year. Kadri is first on the team in goals and points, coming into the game with 33 goals and 32 assists. He has nine goals and 13 assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the line by Jonathan Huberdeau and Adam Klapka. Huberdeau is second on the team in points with 28 goals and 34 assits this year. Finally, Klapka has six goals and three assists in 30 games.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie Weegar has been great from the blue line for the Flames. He is third on the team in points, coming in with eight goals and 39 assists this year. Further, Matt Coronato and Blake Coleman have been solid from the second line. Coronato is fourth on the team in points with 24 goals and 22 assists. Meanwhile, Coleman has 15 goals and 24 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in the goal for the Flames in this one. He is 29-16-8 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is 4-0-1 in his last five games.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 35 goals and 38 assists, good for 73 points. He also has seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is second in points on the team this year. He comes in with 21 goals and 46 assists this year, good for 67 points. He also has four goals and 18 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just 21 games with the Kings, having five goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points, having 35 goals and 25 assists on the year. Further, he has 14 goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 23 goals and 31 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in the goal for the Kings in this game. He is 31-11-7 on the year with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Kuemper is first in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. He is also 4-1 in his last five starts, with four games over .925 in save percentage.

Final Flames-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. They have also been playing great hockey. They have won eight of their last nine games overall, and the scoring has been wonderful. In their last nine games, they have scored 42 goals, well over their average of just 3.06 goals per game. While there is not much to play for here, take the Kings to win.

Final Flames-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-152)