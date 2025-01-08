ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings are riding a hot streak when they face the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, the second night of a back-to-back. The Flames had a challenging 3-2 overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, making them even more tired for this matchup. The Kings have been waiting at home since their Saturday night victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Calgary won the first meeting between these two teams on November 11, earning a 3-1 victory as a slight underdog. With the way the Kings have been playing lately and being at home, they are much more significant favorites for this matchup. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Kings prediction and pick.

Here are the Flames-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Kings Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +195

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Flames vs. Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has been a rollercoaster in the past ten games for the Flames, as they've fallen down the standings but still have points in seven of their last ten games with a 5-3-2 record. Calgary will enter this game on a high after a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over the Ducks, where Johnathan Huberdeau scored the game-winner off a dreadful Jacob Trouba turnover. He hasn't been a good acquisition for the Flames, but Huberdeau's recent turnaround is a small victory for the fanbase after watching the guy they traded away for him make back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in Florida.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The hope is high in Los Angeles that the Kings could finally break through and make some noise in this year's playoffs. It has been a disappointing few years after consecutive first-round exits at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, but there is reason to believe the tides are turning. The Kings have consistently performed this season, which wasn't the case in past years. They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, starting with a win against the Oilers. Edmonton wasn't the only good team they knocked off, as they also defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Kings have points in eight of their past ten games and are just two points behind the Oilers in the standings with two games in hand.

Darcy Kuemper was one of the league's best acquisitions this past offseason. Although he has had some trouble staying healthy, he is lights out when in the lineup. Kuemper has an 11-2-5 record this season, with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. David Rittich has been a reliable backup, but Kuemper is undoubtedly the star and should get the start in this game after four days' rest. With Dustin Wolf starting last night, the Flames will send Dan Vladar into the cage. Vladar has been struggling this season, owning a 6-8-5 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

Final Flames-Kings Prediction & Pick

A lot of things are going the Kings' way in this matchup. They'll get the Flames' backup goalie with their own starting goalie on four days rest. The Flames played a grind-it-out overtime game against the Ducks last night, which should hurt their legs as the game wears on. There is no excuse for Los Angeles not to win this game by a couple of goals.

Final Flames-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (+110)