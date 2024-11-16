The Calgary Flames had a very impressive start to the 2024-25 season. However, they have since fallen back down to Earth just a little bit. Goaltending was a question mark entering the year. But it has shown itself to be something of a strength early on. Take Friday night, for instance, as youngster Dustin Wolf achieved a massive feat. He recorded his first career shutout against the Nashville Predators.

Wolf faced a Predators team trying to turn things around after a slow start. They pressured him on Friday night, throwing 29 shots on goal. But Wolf turned aside all 29 to record the first shutout of his young career. The Flames scored two goals in the third period to complete the win.

Wolf reacted to his milestone after the game. “Feels good, monkey's off the back now,” he said, via the Flames' social media account. “It felt good to get it done… the team stuck with it. I'm just glad we got the win.”

Flames' Dustin Wolf pays respect to Predators star

Dustin Wolf faced one of the best goalies in the game on Friday night. Juuse Saros signed a huge contract extension with the Predators before the 2024-25 season. Wolf had to be on his A-Game to match up with a goaltender of Saros's caliber. He was able to match and surpass his efforts on Friday in Calgary.

The Flames netminder took time to pay some respect to Saros following the win. “He's a heck of a goaltender over there. He's been a fun guy to watch over the last few years. Obviously, I'm still going to keep a pretty close on him. He's certainly one of the best in the league, and there's definitely things I can continue to take from him,” Wolf said.

Saros is of a similar mold to Wolf in terms of stature. Both goaltenders are smaller in size, which can be a bit of a hindrance for NHL goaltenders. But the Predators puck stopper has emerged as a legitimate star in the crease. In fact, only Connor Hellebuyck has a higher WAR since the 2018-19 season, according to Evolving Hockey.

Wolf is certainly making a name for himself in the early going this year. The Flames goaltender ranks sixth in the NHL in terms of goaltending WAR. Additionally, falls within the top 20 for Goals Saved Above Average and Goals Saved Above Expected.

The Flames entered the season expecting to continue their rebuild. Wolf is one of the expected centerpieces of any rebuilding effort Calgary undergoes. If he continues his run of form, however, he may have the team in playoff contention sooner rather than later.