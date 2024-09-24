General manager Craig Conroy and the Calgary Flames made big moves in the offseason this summer. Some of these moves were rather expected. For instance, the trade of Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils is something many fans saw coming. As a result of this trade, the starting goaltending role in Calgary is up for grabs in training camp.

The Flames have three goalies on the roster looking to grab the role for themselves. Dustin Wolf, Devin Cooley, and Dan Vladar are all competing for the bulk of games in the net. It's too early to tell who will win the job out of training camp. In any event, Conroy is certainly interested to see how this unfolds.

“I want to see where the goaltending goes,” Conroy told NHL.com. “That's a little bit unknown. But I can't worry about it. Talking to the guys, they all believe, ‘this is an unbelievable opportunity for me and I'm going to grab the reins and run with it.' That's what I want, someone to do that. All three guys feel very comfortable they're going to be that person.”

Breaking down Flames goaltending battle

Craig Conroy had little choice but to trade Markstrom this summer. The relationship between the Flames and their former goalie broke down midseason. A failed trade to the Devils during the 2023-24 season left Markstrom less than pleased. As a result, it was hard for the two sides to return to the ice together for this upcoming season.

If there is a favorite to win the job, it may be Dustin Wolf. Wolf is one of the top goalie prospects in the game. He has had two dominant seasons in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers. In 2023, he was so dominant that he won the AHL's MVP award, among other honors.

Given his potential, Wolf could win the job. However, Calgary has a more established goalie battling for this job. Dan Vladar has played 75 games in the NHL with the Flames. He came over in a trade with the Boston Bruins in 2021. In those 75 games, Vladar has played to an .894 save percentage.

Wolf and Vladar have the experience edge over Devin Cooley. Cooley signed with the Nashville Predators out of college in 2020. However, he didn't make his NHL debut until his past season. He skated in six games with the San Jose Sharks, recording an .870 save percentage in those contests.

Craig Conroy has full confidence in these goalies to carry the load this season. It will certainly be interesting to see who emerges as the Flames starting goalie out of training camp. Calgary takes the ice for its season opener on October 9 against the Vancouver Canucks.