Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm is entering a contract year at age 29, and he spoke about whether he would like to stay with the team with an extension or hit free agency next offseason.

“I've been pretty clear that I'm willing to stay,” Elias Lindholm said, via Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Lindholm and the Flames can agree on an extension by the start of the season.

Last season, Lindholm put up 22 goals with 42 assists for 64 points in 80 games, according to Hockey Reference. While that is not point-per-game production, it is still valuable to have a player who can put up 60 or more points. Lindholm's career high in points came in the 2021-2022 season with Calgary, when he put up 82 points in 82 games. His previous career high came in 2018-2019 when he put up 78 points in his first season with the Flames.

Lindholm started his career with the Carolina Hurricanes, but he took a leap in production since moving to the Flames. The Hurricanes traded Lindholm to the Flames after the 2017-2018 season in a deal that sent Dougie Hamilton to Carolina. Hamilton is now with the New Jersey Devils.

The Flames are looking to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2023-2024 season, and they will need Lindholm to produce for that to happen. Extending Lindholm now could be a smart move for the Flames, because if he has a strong season, it could necessitate a bigger payday when next offseason comes around.