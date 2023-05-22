The Calgary Flames have completed their search for a new general manager. Assistant general manager Craig Conroy is receiving a promotion to the top job, according to NHL insider Darren Dreger.

A formal announcement has not been made, though that is expected to come on Tuesday. That hasn’t stopped reactions from flooding in, including from Conroy’s predecessor in Calgary.

Former Flames general manager Brad Treliving commented on the hiring of Conroy on Tuesday. “I am very excited for Craig and his family for this opportunity he has earned,” Treliving told Flames reporter Salim Valji.

“We were together for nine years and during that time, he had exposure to all aspects of the business. Part of the job of a manager is mentoring, preparing and advancing those within your organization and I am confident that Craig is more than ready for this challenge,”

Conroy is a well-known and popular figure among Flames circles. He wore a Flames sweater during his playing days, appearing in 507 games for the franchise. After retiring in 2011, he joined Calgary’s front office.

Treliving promoted his eventual successor to assistant general manager in 2014. The two worked together in the Flames’ front office until Treliving departed after the 2022-23 season.

Treliving is a popular candidate for general manager vacancies around the NHL. The Flames received backlash for denying their former GM permission to speak to other teams. However, Calgary has since backtracked on that stance.

Conroy is tasked with returning the Flames to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a disappointing season. His first order of business is finding a new head coach after the team fired Darryl Sutter on May 1.