Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau had a career season last year. With the Florida Panthers, he scored 115 points and became the franchise’s all-time leading points scorer.

With the Flames, however, Huberdeau hasn’t played at that level. He has 10 goals and 33 points through 48 games after coming over in the massive Matthew Tkachuk trade in the offseason.

As the season goes on, Huberdeau knows he needs to be better. The Flames forward spoke with NHL.com ahead of Calgary’s game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

“My game is different here, the way you’ve got to play,” he said. “I’ve got to be way better, and I’ve got to find a way to be way better.”

Huberdeau will remain with the Flames past the NHL trade deadline on March 3. The Flames are in the playoff mix, and Huderdeau signed an eight-year extension before the season.

With that said, Calgary is not a lock for the postseason. They are right outside of the Western Conference playoff picks, behind the last wild card time by virtue of a tiebreaker.

The rest of the season is crucial for the Flames, beginning with their game in Detroit. Huberdeau wants to use the rest of this season to get better and find his game again.

“What do we have left, like, [31] games? At this point, [I want to have] a good end of the season, kind of build my confidence back,” Huberdeau said.

The Flames are chasing the Minnesota Wild for the final wild-card spot in the West. In fact, they are the only non-playoff team with a positive goal difference in the Western Conference. They certainly stand to strengthen their team before the trade deadline.

If Huberdeau can find his form again, Calgary will be a very scary team to play against. Only time will tell if the former Panthers star can rise to the occasion.