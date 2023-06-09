The Calgary Flames do not have a head coach as of this writing. However, that could be changing rather soon according to the latest update from Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska has emerged as “the leading contender” for the team's head coaching vacancy, Friedman reports. Huska has spent the previous five seasons as an assistant on Calgary's bench.

The current Flames assistant is known in hockey circles as a strong communicator. This is a trait new Flames general manager Craig Conroy reportedly values and considers crucial in this search.

There is something to be said about Huska's track record, as well. He has never held a head coaching position in the NHL. However, the former winger has never received a pink slip in his career, either.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Huska has held two head coaching roles in the past. He was named the seventh head coach in Kelowna Rockets history in 2007. The 47-year-old led the Rockets to a WHL championship and to the Memorial Cup Final in 2009.

In 2014, Huska joined the Flames organization as head coach of the then-Adirondack Flames of the AHL. He remained as head coach until he joined the NHL bench in 2018.

The Flames are one of two teams in the NHL with a head coaching vacancy. The New York Rangers are the other team without a head coach. With the NHL Draft coming up in a few weeks, these teams are certainly wanting to move quickly to find a new bench boss.

The Flames began their search for a head coach after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Calgary fired Darryl Sutter after two seasons in his second stint with the club. They also parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving, who now works for the Toronto Maple Leafs.