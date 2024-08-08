The Calgary Flames looked like they would be one of the top teams in the West for a few years ago. Their battles against the Edmonton Oilers in the early 2020s were appointment television. It blended old-school hockey with new-school talent, and Alberta hockey fans were eating up the reinvigorated rivalry. However, Sam Bennett and Johnny Gaudreau left town, the Flames traded Matthew Tkachuk, and before anyone could blink, they were in the middle of a full-blown rebuild. The Flames are now searching for young breakout candidates to bring them back to supremacy in 2024-25.

The Flames front office can't take the blame for trying to make the best out of a bad situation. The players didn't want to play in Calgary, so they attempted to retain assets instead of letting them walk. Their biggest mistake from that standpoint was not trading Gaudreau, as he would have given them a big haul of assets. The Matthew Tkachuk deal looked like a steal during the trade, but former general manager Brad Treliving had no way of knowing the result.

Jonathan Huberdeau just had a 115-point season with the Florida Panthers but wasn't able to get the Panthers over the hump. Both teams felt a fresh start for Huberdeau and Tkachuk would reinvigorate both franchises. It worked for the Panthers, as they've been in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals and just won their first championship. However, it's been a complete disaster for the Flames.

Since joining the Flames, Huberdeau hasn't matched that 115-point total in 2021-22. He has just 107 points in 160 games over two seasons. The deal set the Flames back years and could end up being one of the worst trades in league history if Huberdeau doesn't figure it out.

Dustin Wolf needs to be the guy

The Flames have been trying to recall Dustin Wolf to their NHL club for the last two seasons, but Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar were blocking his way. They managed to insert him into 17 games last season, where he posted a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. The former American Hockey League MVP has been a star in the minors but hasn't been able to replicate that success in Calgary.

The Flames traded Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils this offseason, opening Wolf's spot to stay full-time. It will be up to him and Vladar to split time this season and see if one is the future of the Flames' crease. The Flames are hoping that the guy is Wolf, as they've dedicated so much time to him and his early NHL struggles aren't indicative of his potential. It takes a while for netminders to adjust to NHL speeds, and it isn't an easy transition for an undersized goalie.

Calgary believes that Wolf can reach a point where he's nearly matching his numbers at the AHL level. He had a .932 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average in 55 starts in his MVP year. It's promising that Wolf handles a heavy workload, considering there isn't a capable platoon partner on the horizon.

Vladar showed some promise in past seasons, but his performance in 2022-23 didn't impress many people in the Flames organization. He had a 3.62 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage in 20 appearances. If Wolf fails to adjust to the professional game and Vladar continues at that pace, it could be an ugly year in Calgary.

The Flames have young talent coming

The Flames are embracing the rebuild, despite the hamstring of Huberdeau's $10.5 million annual deal. They may have to eat that contract, as there won't be many teams lining up to acquire him in his current form. Calgary will need to surround Huberdeau with young talent to hope something clicks, and two players to monitor are Connor Zary and Matt Coronato.

Zary wasn't expected to make a big impact with the Flames last season, as he needed another year in the AHL. However, he would play just six games with the Calgary Wranglers. He played 63 games with the Flames, recording 14 goals and 20 assists, which should set him up to play a prominent role in 2024-25.

You could argue that Zary's breakout season for the Flames came in 2023-24, but he could reach another level in 2024-25. He will likely play first or second-line minutes in training camp and may start the year there if he performs.

Coronato's first season in the AHL went even better than Zary's in 2022-23. Coronato couldn't replicate the success with the Flames, recording just nine points in 34 games. However, he had 42 points in 41 games in his rookie season in the AHL.

Coronato's situation feels very similar to Zary's from last year. The Flames may believe he will spend most of his time in the AHL, but Coronato should break through and play most of the season with the Flames.