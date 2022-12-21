By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Make great use of this ongoing Flex NBA promo to bag more from your holiday season purchases to add to your collection.

FREE Expansion Sets when purchasing Flex NBA Series 2

As previously reported here on ClutchPoints, Flex NBA Series 2 hit store shelves at Walmart and online on Sequoia Games’ website this Holiday Season. Now, you can get the new series two-player starter set with two FREE Expansions. This will jumpstart your Flex NBA collection, as the Two-Player Starter Set gives you enough Flexagons to play a full game with two people, and the expansion sets will give you two more Flexagons along with additional mods to take your players to the next level.

The Series 2 Flex NBA Two-Player Starter Set + 2 Free Expansions is being sold for only $59.99 during this Holiday Season and will be ready to ship as soon as you complete your transaction. These new Flexagons will surely help you get an edge against other players, which could help you make a mark on Flex NBA’s esports scene.

Series 2 Flex NBA Two-Player Starter Set Inclusions:

10 Flex NBA Player Tiles (AR-enabled Flexagons)

9 Flexagon Mods (FX Tiles)

1 20-sided PlayAction Die

1 12-sided Die

Status Counters and Damage Tokens

1 Flex NBA Exclusive Game Board

Flex NBA Expansion Set Inclusions:

1 Randomly-selected Flexagon

3 Flexagon Mods (FX Tiles)

$25 Flex NBA Gift Card Promo

Apart from the Flex NBA Series 2 product, another product hit store shelves this Holiday Season. This is the NEW Artist 1-Player Starter Set. Unlike the product above, this Starter Set contains just enough to get one player started on Flex NBA. The product is also ready to ship as soon as you complete your transaction to help you get up to speed as fast as possible against the current players of Flex NBA. As part of this Holiday Season’s Flex NBA promo, purchasing Artist 1-Player Starter Set will also net you a $25 Gift Card that you can use to purchase any of Sequoia Games’ Flex NBA products.

Artist 1-Player Starter Set Inclusions:

5 Flex NBA Player Titles (AR-enabled Flexagons)

4 Flexagon Mods (FX Tiles)

1 Flex NBA Exclusive Game Board

The Artist 1-Player Starter Set contains ten chase-level Flexagons of popular NBA Stars like LeBron James, Ja Morant, DeJounte Murray, Khris Middleton, Ben Simmons, James Harden, Lamelo Ball, Josh Giddey, Jimmy Butler, and Karl-Anthony Towns. These tiles also feature brand-new artwork created by renowned artists Kevin Deng, Shion, Yu-Ming Huang, and Andrew Pietrz.

Of course, once you have your new Flexagons, make sure that you register all of your Flexagons on your Flex NBA Companion App. You can also check out all of the available Flexagons on the market right on the official FlexDex player library.