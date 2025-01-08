In a new clip for the upcoming Lionsgate movie Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace, director Mel Gibson is giving instructions from outside of the plane before transforming into his Braveheart character.

ClutchPoints proudly presents the exclusive clip for the upcoming movie, which comes out on January 24, 2025. It starts with real clips from Flight Risk before taking you to the “director's chair.”

Gibson is then shown sitting in the director's chair on the set. Given how small the plane setting is, he had to give direction from his chair, something that Dockery recently told ClutchPoints about.

Notice in the background that Gibson's assistant, whose shirt reads “I Love My Boss,” begins with the script in his hands. He then has an ice cream cone before being handed the sword.

“We're gonna try that again,” Gibson tells the cast. “I want more intensity. More is more.”

He then accidentally cuts his hand on his sword from Braveheart. Gibson then finds his giant microphone to shout at his cast. By the next time the clip shows Gibson, who is holding a battle axe that fans will remember, he has the Braveheart face paint on as he admits, “Man, I've got low blood sugar.”

The clip ends with Gibson requesting fruit snacks and drinking from his coffee mug, which references his Sexiest Man Alive nomination from 1985.

What is Flight Risk about?

Flight Risk is a new movie directed by Mel Gibson and stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. It follows a U.S. Marshal, Madelyn Harris (Dockery), who takes an informant, Winston (Topher Grace), to trial.

During their flight, they realize that their pilot, Daryl Booth (Wahlberg), is a hitman. He has been sent to take out the informant and is flying them to their destination.

The script was written by Jared Rosenberg. Gibson was one of the many producers of Flight Risk as well. Lionsgate originally slated it for an October 18, 2024, release before pushing it to January 24, 2025.

Flight Risk marks the latest collaboration between Gibson and Wahlberg. Previously, Gibson and Wahlberg played father and son in Daddy's Home 2.

A few years later, they both starred in Father Stu, which was a biopic of Stuart Long. He was a boxer-turned-priest who also gets progressive muscle disorder. Once again, Gibson played Wahlberg's father.

Mel Gibson is best known for directing and starring in Braveheart in 1995. He also directed The Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto, and Hacksaw Ridge. Braveheart received 10 Oscar nominations and won four awards, including Best Picture. Gibson was also up for Best Director.

Flight Risk will be released on January 24.