The sword's Q&A is worth a visit.

If you're looking to overthrow the English army, Home Depot might have you covered with their viral Braveheart sword that's available for purchase. And judging by the reviews, it might be worth it.

The medieval sword is quite similar to the one in the Mel Gibson movie and is a steal for only $49.98 on their website.

Home Depot is selling Braveheart sword

The item description reads, “Reclaim your FREEDOM from the tyrannical English king with this authentic Willam Wallace sward. This sword is a replica of the sword William Wallace wielded in the movie Braveheart.”

As for its details, it says, “The blade is made of polished stainless steel and is double-edged. The hilt and pommel are composed of polished metal, and the handle is wrapped in leather. The sword comes complete with an authentic rough leather sheath that includes a strap to attach this 40.75 in. sword to your belt.”

The real William Wallace lost against King Edward I and was executed on August 23, 1305, Britannica indicates. If only he had a Home Depot…

The Questions & Answers section of the product has some pretty hilarious discussion points.

Conan asks, “Would this be suitable to crush my enemies, see them driven before me, and to hear the lamentations of their women?”

Meanwhile, Sarah asked, “I am training to become an elven mercenary, but my local blacksmith has fallen ill. Will this be able to slay kelpies as well as tree beings?”

For reviews, it's currently sitting at 4.5 stars. It seems it's been quite useful for some customers.

Mike gave it five stars and said, “Ordered and await the iron to smite mine enemies with great haste. Vengeance shall be the blade of Valor yet to instill fear upon the field of battle!”

Meanwhile, Dave gave it a glowing review, even though it resulted in death. “My uncle bought this to put a sword-swallowing act into his magic show (may he rest in peace). I inherited the sword after his final curtain fell, and after a good cleaning, you can't even see the stains.”

Get your sword at Home Depot to defend your castle today.