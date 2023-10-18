The Florida A&M homecoming game against Prairie View A&M will get a larger audience, as it has been moved up from ESPN+ to ESPN2 per a post on Twitter/X by the institution. The Rattlers have been on a tear this season, heading into week 8 at the top of the conference and a favorite to make the SWAC Championship and clinch a birth in the Celebration Bowl. FAMU played against Southern University on ESPNU in Week 5, in which they defeated the Jaguars 26-19.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨 Our homecoming game versus Prairie View A&M will now be played on ESPNU. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/fvnM88D3Qz — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 16, 2023

The Rattlers are 5-1 on the season and remain undefeated in conference play at 4-0. The Rattlers have run for 643 yards as a team this season averaging 107.2 yards per game, and 6 touchdowns. Starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 1,569 yards and 12 touchdowns this season as the Rattlers have put on offensive showcases against their opponents. They have yet to finish a game under 20 points through the first eight weeks of the season.

The Rattlers will be facing Texas Southern University this weekend on Oct. 21st. They look to extend their winning streak to five games heading into their homecoming matchup against the Prairie View A&M. The Panthers are 2-3 record on the season. PVAMU started the year with promise, beating Mississippi Valley State and SWAC West rival Alcorn State However, they've lost big in their out-of-conference matchups to FBS opponent SMU and a struggling Houston Christian team that shut them out last week.

Given FAMU's ongoing dominance and the anticipation surrounding their legendary homecoming, it would be fitting to move this game to ESPNU. With the potential to establish themselves as the new leading force in the SWAC, following the era of Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers, this game holds significant importance.

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M will air on ESPNU on October 28th at 4 PM EST.