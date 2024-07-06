Florida A&M's football team is making significant roster moves ahead of the upcoming season, with their latest addition being Brayln Oliver, a former safety at Syracuse and Louisville. With the addition of Oliver, the Rattlers aim to bolster their defensive as they prepare to defend their Celebration Bowl title.

Brayln Oliver hails from Anderson, South Carolina, and was highly touted during his high school career. Ranked as the No. 43 safety by the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2021 class, Oliver was also a three-star Rivals.com prospect, which placed him as the No. 41 safety in the nation and the No. 21 prospect in South Carolina. His talent and potential have been evident from the start, making him a coveted player for multiple programs.

Initially committing to Louisville, Oliver entered the transfer portal before the start of the season. He then committed to Oregon State in late 2021 but did not see game action there. His next stop was Syracuse, where he appeared in nine games as a reserve defensive back and special teams player. During his time at Syracuse, he recorded five tackles, three of which came against Wagner. After sitting out last season as a redshirt sophomore, Oliver once again entered the transfer portal, leading him to Florida A&M.

The acquisition of Brayln Oliver is part of Florida A&M's broader strategy to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. The Rattlers have made several key additions, including former Texas Southern wide receiver Quay Davis, former Florida State defensive back Demorie Tate, and former North Carolina A&T quarterback Alston Hooker. The Rattlers look to stay competitive in their first season post-Willie Simmons.

The long-time coach of Florida A&M departed in January to become running back coach at Duke University. He joined the program in 2018, guiding the Rattlers to winning seasons each year he's been at the helm of the program. He is 45-13 in his tenure at FAMU and led the Rattlers during a transition from the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Florida A&M has only lost two games since the move to the SWAC, both to the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers in 2021 (7-5) and 2022 (59-3). In his final season, the team went 12-1 and won the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl.

New coach James Colzie III looks to continue the success that Florida A&M has enjoyed for the past six seasons. The Rattlers start their season in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State on August 24th at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.