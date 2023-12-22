Florida A&M continues their recruiting hall by landing a commitment from former five-star defensive back Demorie Tate. Tate originally played for Florida State.

Tate was highly regarded as a top recruit in the 2020 class. He was ranked fifth nationally at his position, earning a five-star cornerback status according to 247Sports Composite. Additionally, he was ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in Florida and No. 50 nationally. Rivals also ranked him as the No. 6 cornerback, 12th overall in Florida, and 75th nationally. ESPN placed him at No. 83 in their 300 rankings.

Tate showcased his skills as a 2020 Under Armour All-American and competed in the 2019 Opening Finals. He also excelled in other sports, including basketball and track, where he achieved a personal-best time of 10.91 seconds in the 100 meters during his junior year. Ultimately, Tate chose Florida State over multiple offers, including Miami, Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn.

However, he didn't receive much playing time after committing to Florida State. He redshirted in 2020 and made his college debut in 2021 but still didn't see the field. In December 2022, Tate announced that he was entering the transfer portal and leaving Florida State.

Tate is a great addition to Florida A&M's vaunted Dark Cloud Defense. The Rattlers were the #1 pass defense in the SWAC, only allowing 165 passing yards per game. The defense also nabbed a conference-best 17 interceptions. He also is the third former FBS standout to join the Rattlers this offseason, following former Clemson tight end Sage Ennis and former Florida Atlantic University quarterback Daniel Richardson