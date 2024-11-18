After suffering its fifth straight loss in heartbreaking fashion, Florida Atlantic football has decided to make a major change. Head coach Tom Herman has been fired in the middle of his second season with the program, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

The move comes on the heels of an 18-15 overtime loss against Temple, which was probably the Owls' best chance to get on the board with a conference win this season. Florida Atlantic is now 2-8 overall and 0-6 in American conference play, making them the only team without a win in the 14-team league.

Herman leaves the Owls with a 6-16 record in nearly two seasons and a 3-11 record in conference play.

Shortly after the firing, it was reported that Florida Atlantic special teams coordinator Chris Lunsford will finish the season as the interim head coach, according to Zenitz.

“Chad Lunsford is expected to be named the interim head coach at FAU, sources tell me and @RJ_cfb for @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Zenits reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Lunsford, who has been FAU’s special teams coordinator, tight ends coach and assistant head coach, was previously a head coach at Georgia Southern.”

Herman's lasting image in Owls gear will be his outburst towards South Florida head coach Alex Golesh after a blowout win for the Bulls on Nov. 1. Herman went after Golesh on the field after a cold handshake following a 44-21 South Florida win.

Of course, Herman is still most known for his time as the head coach at Houston, where he was very successful, and for his time leading Texas where he was less fortunate. Still, Herman will be a big name in the college football coaching carousel this offseason to be a coordinator somewhere.

Herman leaves Florida Atlantic with a 60-36 career record as a head coach, and a 54-20 record outside of Boca Raton. If he has a successful stint as a coordinator somewhere over the next year or two, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Herman back at the head coaching ranks in college football in the near future.