The American Athletic Conference showdown between Florida Atlanta and South Florida ended in quite a buzz. After South Florida defeated Florida Atlantic 44-21, the two head coaches engaged in a postgame handshake. However, Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman appeared to take displeasure with South Florida's Alex Golesh in a viral moment.

Golesh looked to shove Herman's hand away and the Florida Atlantic coach followed him angrily for some time before being taken away by other staff members.

On Monday, Herman finally addressed the postgame ordeal between the two, per FAU Owls Nest.

“Like I have in all my years as a head coach I jogged off and jogged in the middle of the field and actually got the words ‘good game' out of my mouth and was about to compliment him on the second half, and he slapped my hand down,” Herman said. “The way I was raised, when you slap another man's hand down, you stick around and talk about.”

“So, I turned back, I was confused, I wasn't mad at anything,” Herman continued. “I wanted to figure out what the confusion was about, and he continued to walk away. I've moved on.”

It was quite the scene after the game, and Herman was visibly upset at Golesh's actions.

It was a frustrating game for the Owls, who had a 21-14 lead in the second quarter before giving up 30 unanswered to South Florida. The Bulls' decision to go for two in the fourth quarter sparked some questions, although Herman insisted that isn't what he was upset about.

In 2023, it was Florida Atlantic who crushed South Florida 56-14, and Herman's decision to try an onside kick despite a massive lead certainly didn't go unnoticed. So, the apparent rivalry between USF and Florida Atlantic continued in Week 10, although Herman shut down any such discussions. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what happens when these teams play each other again.