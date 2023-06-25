LSU baseball walked it off again on Saturday night in Game 1 of the College World Series, following Tigers pitcher Ty Floyd's unlikely feat on the mound.

Floyd struck out 17 batters in the 4-3 victory over the Florida Gators, a performance not seen in over 51 years. It was a career-high for Floyd in eight innings of work, where he only gave up five hits.

“We aren't sitting here without Ty Floyd, he's one of the most under appreciated players in college baseball this year,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson.

Floyd has come full circle this year after starting in the bullpen. He has worked his way to become the second starter behind Paul Skenes, a projected top-2 MLB Draft pick.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“With Paul being so out-of-this-world good, nobody's really paid attention to him, but the pro people are,” Johnson said of Floyd.

LSU defeated Wake Forest in two straight elimination games to arrive to the CWS final, including a Game 3 walk-off. Wake had put together an incredible 54 win season, and was expected to make the final as the top seed before being knocked off by the team from Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are slight underdogs in Game 2 against the Gators on Sunday afternoon according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Florida is a -120 favorite at 3 p.m. EST, partly due to their pitching matchup and their extended rest before the series.

They are also +340 to win the whole thing, given that they must defeat LSU twice with their backs against the wall. They will likely face the ultimate test in All-American Skenes on Monday if they survive Game 2.