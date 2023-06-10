The Florida Gators take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Our NCAA baseball odds series has our Florida South Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida South Carolina.

This is a Super Regional game in the NCAA Tournament. The Florida Gators lead this best-of-three series 1-0 after a 5-4 win at home on Friday. Florida is the designated visiting team for Game 2 on Saturday afternoon, but the contest is still being played on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. If Florida wins this game, it will go to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since 2018. The Gators won the College World Series in 2017 and went to Omaha seven times in a nine-season span from 2010 through 2018. A five-year drought feels like an eternity, but the Gators can bring that dry spell to an end with a win here.

South Carolina hasn't been to Omaha since 2012. The Gamecocks need to win this game just to have a chance to return to Nebraska in a potential deciding Game 3 on Sunday. South Carolina stormed through its regional and frankly looked like a stronger team than Florida did. The Gamecocks jumped out to an early lead in Game 1 and had to feel good about their chances. Florida, however, got out of some tough jams and prevented South Carolina from posting big innings. The Gators stayed close and were able to rally in the middle innings to take a 5-3 lead. South Carolina hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth, but it wasn't enough. Florida held on for a 5-4 comeback win and the series lead. South Carolina now has no margin for error against the Gators' quality pitching staff.

Here are the Florida-South Carolina NCAA Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Florida-South Carolina Game 2 Odds

Florida Gators: -1.5 (-105) ML (-145)

South Carolina Gamecocks: +1.5 (-125) ML (+115)

Over: 12 (-115)

Under: 12 (-115)

How To Watch Florida vs South Carolina Game 2

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Approx. 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

South Carolina came into this series as the hotter hitting team, but some skeptics maintained that beating North Carolina State and Campbell was not as tough as what Florida dealt with against a good Texas Tech team which challenged the Gators in three contests over the course of the Gainesville Regional. South Carolina cruised through its own regional and never lost. Its three wins in its regional came by an average of 10 runs per game (plus-30 run differential in three games). South Carolina scored 16 or more runs in two of its wins and six runs in a third win.

Florida showed that it will pose a far, far tougher challenge for South Carolina. The Gamecocks could not come through in a number of high-leverage situations early in Game 1, and the Gators then found a way to attack South Carolina's hitters and get them off balance. Florida's pitchers are going to carry the day in this game and send the Gators back to Omaha.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread

The Gamecocks' offense was on the verge of busting open Game 1 in the early innings but couldn't get the big hit. It's not as though the South Carolina offense was shut down. It managed to bang out 11 hits against the Florida pitching staff. Florida's pitching is for real, but South Carolina had its share of chances. The Gamecocks, with their backs to the wall, should be able to produce good, tough at-bats and generate more scoring opportunities. They just need to get the big hit this time, and if they do, they should be able to take charge and force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday.

Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Florida's pitching is good, but South Carolina was on the verge of getting a huge lead in Game 1 on Friday. The Gamecocks should be able to take control of this game and get the big hit which eluded them in the first game of this series. Game 2 will go to South Carolina.

Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +1.5 (-125)