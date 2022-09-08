3 reasons why Gators’ leap to No. 12 in AP Top 25 is well deserved

In perhaps the biggest upset in Week 1 of college football, the unranked Florida Gators showed the force of “The Swamp” against then-No. 7 Utah Utes. Florida football won by 29-26, and it seems the world is noticing the talent in Gainesville.

The team now ranks No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25, the largest jump by an unranked college in the poll since 2016, according to the Associated Press. But from unranked to No. 12 after just one game might have raised some questions from fans. Was the win over the Utes enough to place the Gators that high?

This marks the return of the Gators to the AP Top 25. The last time they were on the list was on Week 6 of last season, when the team was ranked No. 20.

With that being said, here are three reasons why Florida’s leap to No. 12 was the right move.

3. They can play in clutch moments

The final quarter of the Florida-Utah matchup is a good reason to believe the Gators are a top 25 team in the nation.

One example is how quarterback Anthony Richardson adjusted his throw for a successful two-point conversion. He pump-faked two defenders to then pass to an open man in the end zone. The score would put the Gators on a one-field goal advantage.

Later, Florida would play some of the best minutes in recent memory in college football. The team used five minutes of the clock on one drive for 75 yards. The play resulted on a one-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Gators the lead back and the ball to the Utes with just 1:25 left to play.

But the best was yet to come. With just 17 seconds left and a second-and-goal to the Utes, linebacker Amari Burney intercepted Cameron Rising in the end zone to secure the upset win for Florida.

The Gators not only showed that they can get things done on offense, but they can also handle business on the other side of the field. The way they played in the clutch is definitely something to keep an eye on. With games against Kentucky and Georgia later this season, knowing how to close games will be key.

2. Florida football has a Heisman contender in Anthony Richardson

Every great team needs a quality quarterback. Luckily for Florida fans, they have Anthony Richardson.

Against the Utes, he completed 17 out of his 24 pass attempts for 168 yards. Most importantly, he rushed for a team-best 106 yards on 11 carries. Richardson ended up scoring three out of the four rushing touchdowns the Gators had in the game.

It is very difficult to ignore what he did in the game. He was perhaps one of the most impressive quarterbacks in Week 1. He ended up being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week following his debut as a full-time starter. It was enough to even give him some Heisman Trophy buzz, certainly deserved after leading Florida to a huge upset win.

Richardson now has the fourth-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +1800 (18/1), according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He entered the season at No. 14 with +6000 (60/1).

Having a Heisman-worthy quarterback can definitely help a team’s case for a higher national position. As long as Richardson stays healthy and playing well, the Gators will keep climbing the rankings.

1. After a turmoil of 2021, it is a great comeback story

The 2021 season is one the Florida fans want to forget as soon as possible. The team started ranked No. 13, but things only went downhill from there. The Gators had five losses, including three consecutive in October-November. Four of those losses came against unranked teams.

The problems went beyond the field. Four-year head coach Dan Mullen was fired mid-season, leaving the Gators with an interim coach for the remainder of the year.

Now, under Billy Napier and with Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback, things seem to be back on track for Florida football. As No. 12, the Gators are back to when they belong. They are back to where they were before everything went wrong in 2021. In a span of one year, Florida apparently managed to fix its problems and is ready to compete for bigger things.

The narrative also helps the Gators’ case for a top ranking. It is easier to look at Alabama or Georgia and identify how organized they are. Long time head coaches such as Nick Saban and Kirby Smart help teams build their identity. This is something that Florida was still looking for.

Napier and Richardson seem to be the answer for this. The team is finding its identity and will show it on the field. From turmoil to a huge upset win one Week 1, the Gators are showing they are overcoming their recent past and why they deserve to be a top team in the nation.