Florida football head coach Billy Napier just revealed the status of quarterback DJ Lagway ahead of the LSU game. The talented freshman quarterback has not played since suffering a scary hamstring injury against Georgia on November 2nd. Napier, whose name is off the hot seat for 2024, confirmed to Gainesville Sun reporter Kevin Brockway that Lagway will return to action on Saturday.

This update is crucial for a Gator team looking to avoid its third straight losing season under its third-year head coach. Florida football must win at least once against a ranked team to do that.

Florida football was starting to show signs of improvement with DJ Lagway

The Gators have had a difficult season plagued by a tough schedule and uncertainty at the quarterback position. DJ Lagway took over as the clearcut starter once veteran QB Graham Mertz went down with a torn ACL against Tennessee. While the true freshman has struggled occasionally with accuracy, Florida football has been very competitive since he took over the position.

The Gators followed up an impressive 48-20 win over Kentucky with a stellar performance against Georgia. Billy Napier's team was up 10-3 in the second quarter when Lagway went down. Florida has struggled since this injury loss, especially in last Saturday's blowout against Texas. A five-star recruit out of Willis, Texas, Lagway brings an extra dimension to the offense with his powerful arm, which was especially clear against Kentucky. The freshman quarterback averaged 37 yards per pass against the Wildcats.

Overall, this is a very dangerous game for Brian Kelly's program. The Gators are one of the most battle-tested teams in the country, having faced off against five teams in the current top 25. And, aside from the Texas blowout without Lagway, Florida is getting more and more competitive against ranked teams. If LSU plays like it did last week against Alabama, Billy Napier will have a massive chance of picking up his first signature win in Gainesville.