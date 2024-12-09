The Florida football team got some great news to kick off bowl season as the Gators have learned that star defensive lineman Caleb Banks will be returning for another season. Banks is one of the best DL in all of college football, and he could've gone to the NFL after this season. He will instead be coming back for another season in Gainesville. Billy Napier and Florida continue to pick up momentum after a strong close to the season.

“Florida star junior defensive lineman Caleb Banks has decided to return to school for another season instead of turning pro, he tells me for @CBSSports/@247sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Huge news for Florida. NFL scouts had regarded the 6-6, 325-pound Banks as an early-round draft prospect.”

Caleb Banks started his college career in 2021 and he played for Louisville. He didn't do much during his freshman season as he had just two totals tackles and one sack, but he decided to enter the transfer portal after that year. Banks decided to go play for the Florida football team.

Banks was an immediate contributor for the Gators as he racked up 19 total tackles and one sack during his sophomore season and first year in Gainesville. However, this past season was particularly impressive.

This year, Banks finished the regular season with 21 total tackles, one pass defended, one forced fumble and 4.5 sacks. Banks showed that he is an elite DL and NFL scouts took notice.

Banks is a big reason why the Florida football team had the year that they have. When you look at the 7-5 record that the Gators currently have, you might not be impressed. However, this season went a lot better than most people were expecting. Florida had one of the toughest schedules in college football, and before the season kicked off, a lot of people thought that they would finish around the three-win mark. That was obviously not the case.

Florida picked up some impressive wins this season and they got better as the year went on. Their 7-5 record earned them a bowl game as they will head to the Gasparilla Bowl to take on Tulane.

This Florida team has a lot of momentum under head coach Billy Napier right now. Napier's job was on the line this year, and he bought himself some more time. Caleb Banks coming next year keeps that momentum growing.

Banks' decision to return to Florida for another season also highlights the positives of this current NIL landscape. He could've gone and made a lot of money in the NFL if he wanted to, but he can also make a lot of money in college. He will be playing for the Gators for one more season.

The Gators will play that final game of the season against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl on December 20th. The game will kick off at 3:30 ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Florida is currently favored by 12 points.