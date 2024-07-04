The Florida football program seeks to make a jump in the SEC after they failed to appear in a Bowl Game at the end of the 2023-24 season. There was a time when Florida was one of the most dominant teams in college football. Cam Newton explained why former Gator stars Tim Tebow and Aaron Hernandez's classes were among the best.

Newton gave his thoughts on a YouTube episode of his sports show, 4th and 1 with Cam Newton.

“Two recruit classes back to back years, who had the best? That’s the question that I’ve got to the fans. ‘06 University of Florida and ‘07 University of Florida. Those recruiting classes combined probably was the most dominant ever. If not ever, were Top 5, because first thing I thought about was Miami, Alabama,” Newton said.

“Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey from Lakeland mother f*****g Florida, coming out of Lakeland High School, with Chris Rainey, Ahmad Black the list goes on.”

Tim Tebow joined the Florida football program in 2006, while Aaron Hernandez joined the team in 2007. Tebow won two national champions with the Gators: one during the 2006-07 season and one in 2008-09. Hernandez was also present for the latter title. The two former Gators went on to compete in the NFL after their college careers.

Tim Tebow spent three years in the league, primarily with the Denver Broncos. Similarly, Aaron Hernandez played three seasons with the New England Patriots. Tebow and Hernandez's former Florida squads were a force to be reckoned with. As Cam Newton mentioned, their team also possessed talent from standouts like Chris Rainey and the Pouncey brothers.

The 2024 Florida squad is not the same as in years past, but they still look to be successful.

Florida football looks to make massive improvement

The Gators finished the 2023-24 season with a 5-7 record and failed to qualify for a bowl game. Their performance was understandable given the talent in the SEC. However, head coach Billy Napier and the team still have high aspirations going into 2024-25. The Gators are bringing in a highly-touted recruiting class, and their returning talent should see them go far.

Furthermore, ClutchPoints' Scotty White revealed one dangerous weapon who could be a breakout star for Florida during the upcoming season.

“The Florida football team is going to face some incredibly talented offenses this season, and the defense needs to be ready for it. One player that seems poised for a breakout year is cornerback Sharif Denson. Denson has played just one season for the Gators, and it was a quiet one, but he is in position to play a lot more in 2024. He is expected to be one of the top CBs on the team, so he should see the field a lot,” White wrote.

Sharif Denson totaled seven total tackles and zero interceptions in 2023-24. He could be bracing for a bigger role during the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see how the Gators fare amid more stacked competition. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners joined the SEC for Fall 2024. Can Florida return to its previous college football glory days?