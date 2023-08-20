Reports on Tim Tebow's net worth range widely. Some estimates put the former Florida Gators' quarterback at about $5 million dollars, while other accounts report Tim Tebow's net worth is around $71-$108 million dollars. Somewhere in between is likely the correct answer on what Tebow's net worth truly is.

Tebow is one of the most iconic figures in the history of sports, as he was loved by the masses, but also criticized by many. The quarterback-turned-broadcaster-turned-baseball player had an extremely unique career path, and is one of the best college football players ever. Every sports fan knows about Tim Tebow, so let's take a closer look at what his net worth actually is in 2023.

Tim Tebow's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million-$71 million

Websites such as celebtritynetworth.com and finty.com peg the superstar as having a net worth of $5 million. Those numbers seem low as Tebow has had a successful NFL career, a broadcasting career, and a stint in professional baseball. Caknowledge.com claims Tebow is worth $71 million, and caclubindia.com has that number even higher at $108 million. While Tebow's true net worth is unknown, it probably lies somewhere in the middle of those reports, and it is obvious to say that the former quarterback has made a lot of money in his career.

A good chunk of Tebow's net worth comes from his football playing days. While he is best known for his collegiate career (which was before players could make money off of NIL deals), Tebow still made a good chunk of cash at the professional level.

According to Spotrac, Tebow's career earnings in the NFL were $9,687,500. Tebow's best playing days were with the Denver Broncos, and he also had a stint with the New York Jets.

After football, Tebow's next stop was as an ESPN broadcaster. He serves as a college football analyst and has worked for ESPN since 2013. Caknowledge.com claims Tebow makes $4 million annually as a broadcaster.

An extremely versatile athlete, Tebow even went on to play professional baseball. While playing parts of five seasons in the minor leagues, Tebow earned a good chunk of cash. He originally signed a signing bonus of $100,000 with a New York Mets minor league affiliate, and rose through their system all the way to Triple-A.

A legend in sports, Tebow has made plenty of money through brand partnerships and sponsorships. Tebow was famously a spokesperson for Jockey International, an underwear brand.

Tebow has also been very successful as a businessman. He has written a number of books, usually involving his Christian faith, which he has become widely known for supporting publicly. He has also been extremely successful in investing in the cryptocurrency and NFT industries.

Tim Tebow's football career

Tim Tebow is one of the greatest players in college football history, and he is definitely one of the most well-known athletes ever. ClutchPoints recently ranked Tebow as the third-best player in college football history.

Tebow was the quarterback for the Florida Gators. A Netflix documentary titled ‘Swamp Kings‘ premiers on August 22nd and will showcase the craziness of one of the best teams in college football history.

In his career, Tebow led the Gators to two BCS national championships. The quarterback was also the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner. One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks ever, Tebow threw for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns in his Heisman-winning season, while also rushing for an additional 895 yards and 23 scores that year.

Regarded by many as the greatest college quarterback ever, many draft experts said Tebow didn't have a skill set that would translate to the NFL level. That didn't stop the Denver Broncos from selecting Tebow with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. While short-lived, Tebow had an iconic career as a Bronco.

Tebow played sparingly as a rookie, but when the Broncos started 1-3 in his second season, he replaced Kyle Orton as the team's starting quarterback. What happened next was the stuff of legend, as Tebow led the Broncos to a 7-4 record over their final 11 games of the year, five of which came on the back of fourth-quarter comeback victories. Because of his “Tebowing” – a post-score celebration in which the quarterback would bend the knee and thank G0d – and the on-field magic, nobody could take their eyes off of Tebow and the Broncos.

Tebow's magic continued in the wild-card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game against the Steelers went to overtime, and on the first play of overtime, Tebow delivered a strike to Demaryius Thomas, who took it 80 yards to the house for a game-winning touchdown. The play will forever be remembered as one of the most legendary moments in playoff history.

While he was never statistically dominant with the Broncos, his heroics and clutch play led the era to be known as “TebowMania.” After the Broncos acquired Peyton Manning as their new quarterback, Tebow was traded to the Jets. Tebow didn't have a lot of on-field production for the Jets, and he eventually signed deals with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, although he never played regular-season games for either club.

After six years out of football, in 2021, Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, with his college coach, Urban Meyer, being the head coach of the Jaguars at the time. Tebow didn't make the 53-man roster, but his position change and come back after over a half-decade away from football were both displays of his incredible athletic abilities.

The rest of Tim Tebow's life

While Tebow is predominantly known for his football career, the athlete is also known for many other things. Tebow is one of the most important broadcasters on ESPN. He gives college football analysis on the SEC Network, where he is on SEC Nation, a college football pregame show. Tebow started with ESPN in late 2013, and he has appeared as a broadcaster ever since. A multi-year contract extension in 2017 allowed Tebow to pursue a professional baseball career.

Tebow hadn't played baseball since high school, but he was given an opportunity by the Mets organization, where he miraculously blasted a home run in his first minor league at-bat. Tebow played in five seasons of minor league ball, but he never found his way up to the majors.

Tebow is also known for his religious beliefs. A child to Baptist missionaries, Tebow is very outspoken about his Christian faith. Tebow has authored many Christian books, and he is a philanthropist through his “Tim Tebow Foundation.”

While his athletic career seems to be over, Tebow has plenty of avenues to increase his net worth off the field. And who knows, maybe one day Tebow will once again play professional sports. You can't ever count out Tim Tebow.