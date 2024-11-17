The Florida football program took on one of its most challenging matchups of the 2024 season against the No. 22-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday. Florida entered the game with a worse record, but head coach Billy Napier's squad fought hard and came away with the 27-16 win. Gator fans on social media had a lot to say about Napier's status with the team after the game.

Fans believe that Saturday's win helped save Napier's job as Florida's head coach, as seen by various reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

“Great win for Billy Napier. Everyone said he was a dead man walking. Toughest schedule in America etc. just rolled his sleeves up and went to work. Good for you Billy,” one user commented.

One user joked that LSU football coach Brian Kelly helped keep Napier with Florida since the Tigers lost:

Other fans expressed their pride in Napier's efforts with Florida after their big win:

“It was well worth it to get up at 130am in Dubai to watch these [Gators] win. These players have played hard all year and deserve this. Fans may not agree but Napier has gotten better as a coach as well. Let’s get 2 more big wins!” Billy Horschel wrote.

“Say what you want about Billy, but winning this game, a rival that’s ranked that’s been beating you for a bit, with the injuries and all, and doing so in front of huge name recruits, that’s huge and billy hats off to you for this one,” Gator Drew 352 of Gator Nation Networked added.

Billy Napeirs' team put forth a valiant effort that came right on time. Quarterback DJ Lagway further stressed that Saturday's win over LSU is one indicator of the positive changes coming to the program.

Florida may not end the season with the record they wanted, but it seems the future is bright.