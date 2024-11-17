Florida football quarterback DJ Lagway is pumped up after his team defeated LSU on Saturday. Lagway says he and head coach Billy Napier are going to work together to change the culture at the school.

“That means a lot, man, you know, just being the second year in the offense, you know, is huge,” Lagway said, per On3. “You know, just having the guys around it, rally behind that and like, truly, like, we’re gonna change this. And that’s the whole vibe in the locker room, that we’re gonna change this place, and we’re gonna make it what it used to be.”

Lagway and Napier made some good decisions on Saturday, as the Gators defeated LSU 27-16. LSU lost their third straight game, and tensions seemed to run high on the Tigers sidelines.

Florida football is sticking with Billy Napier

Lagway has stepped under center after beginning the campaign as backup quarterback for the squad. He's put up some strong numbers for the Gators, including in the LSU game. Lagway finished the contest with 226 passing yards and a touchdown.

The young play caller says he's already working to change the culture and help recruit great players to the school. Lagway says he feels supported at Florida.

“My kind of response to that is just like we got the best fan base in the country,” Lagway said. “We got coaches that care and they’re going to develop you, make sure a better player and person on and off the field … I see it.”

Napier has had challenges at the school in his tenure. He finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record, and has yet to post a winning season while working for Florida football. Napier appreciated the support his squad received from fans at the LSU game.

“A lot we can do better,” Napier said. “Hats off to the entire team. I thought we played complementary football. The defense was outstanding. And man, it was electric in here tonight.”

Florida next plays Ole Miss on Saturday, with a chance to become bowl eligible.