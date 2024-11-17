Three weeks ago, LSU football was playing for sole possession of first place in the SEC. Now, head coach Brian Kelly could realistically be on the hot seat. Oh how quickly things can change in the most unforgiving league in the country. Tough competition is not sparing this team a deluge of derision, however.

The Tigers will once again finish outside of the sport's top-tier despite having favorable opportunities to make the leap. Their latest pitfall, a stunning 27-16 road loss to Florida, underscores how far the program still has to go before re-establishing itself as an undeniable powerhouse.

Defense once again proved to be LSU's undoing, as the unit allowed Jadan Baugh to essentially wrap up the game with an explosive 55-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes on the clock. The Tigers community is reeling. Though, heartbreak is becoming a bit more familiar around these parts lately.

LSU football unleashes more pain on their fans

“Every single LSU fan knew Sage Ryan was not making that tackle,” one supporter posted on X, referencing the various defensive miscues that have haunted the team over the years. “The TD saver is the single most important thing a ‘safety' can do. We never make the play.”

Some fans also took issue with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's performance, harshly comparing it to that of the returning DJ Lagway. The former completed 27-of-47 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown, while the latter went 13-of-26 for 226 yards and one TD (3.2 yards more gained per attempt). “Confirmed: a hurt Lagway is better than Nussmeier,” one fan said.

People will single out some players, but Brian Kelly and the coaching staff must be held accountable for this disappointing, College Football Playoff-ending stretch. Patience is running thin, if it is not completely exhausted already.

“Old enough to remember BK saying year 3 would be the year,” a fan posted. “BRIAN KEITH KELLY YOU’RE LUCKY YOUR BUYOUT IS A GAZILLION DOLLARS BECAUSE WE DON’T WANT YOU BRO,” another exclaimed after the loss.

This is now the first year LSU has not won at least 10 games in a season since Kelly signed on to be head coach in November of 2021. They are moving backwards. The expanded Playoff field was supposed to serve as a flotation device for this regime, but the image of a 12-team bracket that excludes the Tigers might be the fatal dagger plunged into this era of LSU football. A pivotal offseason looms large.