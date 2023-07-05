Jalen Kitna was not known for his stint at Florida football where he played quarterback. He only ever averaged a touchdown and 181 passing yards on a 203.6 passer efficiency rating. The sophomore is most known as the son of Cincinnati Bengals, and Seattle Seahawks' former quarterback Jon Kitna. Most recently, his child porn cases have stained his reputation.

The former Florida football quarterback pleaded a no contest to two counts of breach of peace. Five felonies were dropped against Jalen Kitna as part of the plea deal, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

Moreover, Jon Kitna's son will undergo six months to a year of probation. Jail time and registering as a sex offender were not required. He just needed to follow the terms of his parole if he wants to speed up his sentence.

Specifically, he was arrested after child pornography was discovered on his devices. Three counts of child pornography possession and two counts of distribution were charged against him. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had tipped the local police of his online activities through Discord. Then, investigations found a total of five images of underaged women throughout his devices.

Kitna broke his silence on the case at hand.

“I'm thankful for all of their support during this time. Watching how this has affected the ones closest to me has been the most difficult during this process. I've learned some very valuable lessons. I will apply these lessons to my life moving forward. With my family's support and love, I am thankful I can now put this behind me,” he said.

Although, all may be too late. Florida football had already dismissed him. Furthermore, Jalen Kitna also missed the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps.