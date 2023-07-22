Unfortunate news here for Florida football and the family of Kiyaunta Goodwin as the former 5-star is leaving the program due to his mother's recent cancer diagnosis, according to 247 Sports. Goodwin transferred to Florida from Kentucky football and was expected to compete for a starting job for the upcoming 2023 season.

Goodwin still does plan to continue his athletic career, however, just not for Florida football. He will be applying for an NCAA family hardship waiver that would allow him to transfer to a school closer to home. He plans to continue his playing career while also being close enough to his mother to see her on a more regular basis. His mother currently lives in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last season at Kentucky, Goodwin didn't get a lot of reps per game, but he still did appear in 11 games on the offensive line for the Wildcats. If a player is getting that much playing time as a true freshman, it usually means the potential is there for that player to have a special college career.

Coming in at 6'8″ and 340 pounds, Goodwin is a mountain along the offensive line. Because of his size and style of play, 247 Sports compared to him to Kansas City Chiefs OT Orlando Brown before Goodwin began his career at Kentucky.

Goodwin was the #33 overall prospect in the 2022 class and the #1 player in the state of Indiana. Thoughts go out to him and his family, and hopefully he can find a good school to play for close to his mother during these difficult times.