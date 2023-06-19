Florida football has been on a recruitment mission. Coach Billy Napier is at the helm and they do not plan to look back. The Gators have recently landed Aaron Chiles Jr., Amir Jackson, Amaris Williams, and Nasir Johnson.

Billy Napier now has a stacked 2024 recruiting class headlined by Aaron Chiles Jr. He is the second-best inside linebacker in the nation. Overall, he ranks at number 63 as a prospect, per Blake Baumgartner of ESPN.

The Maryland native dominated in Our Lady of Good Counsel high school. Aaron Chiles Jr. totaled 74 tackles, 15 of which were tackles for loss. He also has an aggressive eye and huge body to overpower quarterbacks as he got 10 sacks last season. Coach Billy Napier and the Florida football defense will be glad to have him.

Florida football did not stop their recruitment heist there. They also got three other top-ranked prospects in the ESPN 300. Amir Jackson followed suit by committing to Napier. He is a 102 overall prospect who had offers from Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, and Alabama. Eventually, he would choose to play for the Gators.

Amaris Williams also brings a lot of toughness to the Florida football defense. He racked up 65 tackles and 18 sacks for Clinton High School in his previous stint. The squad Billy Napier formed on defense also gets deeper as they also got a behemoth at the defensive line with Nasir Johnson.

2024 is shaping up to be wonderful for Florida football and Billy Napier. As recruitment season continues, there is no reason to believe that the Gators will slow down. Currently, they have the 11th-best recruiting class for 2024.