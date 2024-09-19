While Florida football used to be a giant of the college game, its fall from grace just got extra painful. Starting wide receiver Eugene Wilson III injured his meniscus in the Gators' 45-7 win over Samford in Week 2, further weakening an already struggling program.

Wilson had surgery to repair the meniscus, via Gators Online's Zach Abolverdi.

Wilson was considered a “game-time decision” ahead of Week 3's 33-20 loss to Texas A&M but ultimately missed the contest. The sophomore will be out for an extended period.

Florida head coach Billy Napier explained the injury, via 247 Sports' Graham Hall.

“He got hurt during [Florida's game against Samford],” Napier said Wednesday. “So, yeah, when that happened I think he woke up the next day, and I think we've gotten to the bottom of what it is and all that. So, all good.”

Wilson, who still leads the Gators with 13 receptions despite missing the Aggies game, is a main ingredient in the offense. Napier admitted that losing him hurts.

“We're definitely a better team with Tre Wilson for sure,” Napier said.

How will Florida recover?

Florida football needs other receivers to step up

Wilson had a breakout game against Samford, catching six balls for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown, which came on an 85-yard catch-and-run off a jet pass. The Florida native could have helped the Gators stretch the field with his speed, but they'll have to do it without him for the foreseeable future.

Going forward, Florida will likely depend on seniors Chimere Dike and Elijah Badger to lead the receiver room.

“I do think Dike and Badger, in particular, stepped up in a major way,” Napier said. “We had the ability to formation plays to get the primary guys in position much like we've done in the past so we'll take what we have each week and we'll formation it and try to make those guys primary and secondary and the tight end group has been great and obviously the backs, I think we've got to continue to create ways to get the ball to the best player but I think last week was a heck of a week for Dike and Badger. I thought they did a good job.”

The Mississippi State game on Saturday will be another litmus test for the group.