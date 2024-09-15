Florida football had another humbling outing on Saturday, as Texas A&M came into The Swamp and controlled the Gators from start to finish in a 33-20 win. The loss was the latest in a series of disheartening losses for Florida under Billy Napier as the head coach's seat continues to get hotter in Gainesville.

The Florida fans weren't shy about letting Napier and the rest of the Gators hear it. Florida left the field to a smattering of boos both at the end of the first half and the end of the game, and Napier doesn't blame them, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“Well, I don't blame – I have no excuse — I have no negative comment about that,” Napier said. “Ultimately when you play a certain way in this arena, you're going to be criticized. This is one of those places where there's history and tradition and expectations. There's been a lot of really good football teams that played in that stadium in the past, and when you play ugly ball, and maybe it doesn't look quite like we all want it to, then hey, it comes with the territory. I probably would have done the same thing, truth be known.”

There has been a lot of talk about Napier's future with the program after the loss, which came with Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman sidelined with an injury. Florida has called a board meeting for Sunday morning, according to Nick de la Torre of Gators Online, which usually isn't a good sign for a coach on the hot seat.

However, Napier's weekly press conference is still scheduled for Monday on Florida's football media availability schedule, according to Auerbach, so maybe the head coach will be sticking around a little longer. Regardless, if Napier can't get things turned around quickly, his departure is a matter of when, not if.