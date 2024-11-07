The Florida Gators are set to face the Texas Longhorns this weekend with the Gators searching for bowl eligibility despite a string of injuries. However, despite many thinking he was on the hotseat, Florida confirmed Napier would be returning in 2025. Shortly after, Florida football got a huge recruiting prediction.

In a recent story predicting where all of the top recruits will land, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that Florida would flip four-star QB commit Tramell Jones from Florida State.

“With that being written, Florida is starting to trend at the end of the cycle and the momentum is picking up with Billy Napier and the Gators. There are family ties to the program as well. I believe the Seminoles are going to have a hard time keeping him in the fold,” said Wiltfong.

According to On3, Jones is the No. 21 ranked quarterback and No. 247 prospect overall in the 2025 class. If he were to flip, he would be the first quarterback in Florida's class for this cycle.

Florida recruiting looking for a much-needed surge

Florida's recruiting has been good for most of Napier's tenure. However, things have gone off the rails in his third season with many thinking he'd be fired. That concern translated to recruiting too, as the Gators have struggled on the trail and currently have the 51st-ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

The Gators currently have 11 commits, led by top-40 wide receiver Vernell Brown III, a legacy commit. After that, they have just three more four-star commits (CB Ben Hanks Jr., EDGE Jalen Wiggins, and RB Waltez Clark).

Things didn't always look bad, though, as the Gators once had four more four-star recruits committed. Ultimately, though, two decommitted in October. The first was WR Joshua Moore on Oct. 8 and then the most recent was DL Joseph Mbatchou on Oct. 21. Moore flipped to the Miami Hurricanes and Mbatchou is still uncommitted, with a crystal ball prediction to the Gators.