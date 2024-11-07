ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Florida State-Notre Dame prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida State-Notre Dame.

The Florida State Seminoles and coach Mike Norvell have completely cratered in the 2024 college football season. It has been shocking to watch. Florida State produced an unbeaten regular season in 2023. One year later, FSU has just one win entering the second weekend of November. The Seminoles are 1-8. It defies all description. Usually, when a team overachieves one year and wins 13 games, a decline or regression occurs in stages over the next several seasons. The 13-win team goes to seven or eight wins the next year, then five wins, then down to one three years later. Florida State has bypassed those medium-level stages of decline and has simply bottomed out this year. A 12-game decrease in wins from one season to the next is simply unheard of. It's hard to pull off, but the Seminoles are in position to do precisely that if they can't get off the deck. Keep in mind that Florida State has to face Florida — not a good team, but a team which is playing better than FSU right now. A 2-10 record looks like the ceiling for the Seminoles this season, which is simply unfathomable from every possible vantage point.

Notre Dame has rebounded well from its inexplicable loss to Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish have steadily taken care of business. Critics will say that Notre Dame's opponents haven't turned out to be as strong as previously thought, and that might be true, but Notre Dame can't control that variable. The Irish have done what they are supposed to do, and they need to continue on that path. The NIU loss has become really bad, given that the Huskies have struggled in the months since that shocking result occurred in South Bend. For that reason, Notre Dame might not be able to afford a second loss in the College Football Playoff race. It is important for Notre Dame to finish 11-1 so that it can remove all doubt from the playoff selection process and guarantee itself a berth when all is said and done.

Here are the Florida State-Notre Dame College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-Notre Dame Odds

Florida State: +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2000

Notre Dame: -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs Notre Dame

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous, at 25.5 points. As horrible as Florida State has been this season, the Seminoles have lost just one game by more than 25 points, a 26-point loss to SMU. When you consider the enormity of the spread, and you also realize that FSU was able to lose by “only” 22 points against Miami, a top-10 team, it seems reasonable to think Florida State can cover the spread here.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Florida State offense is abysmal. Notre Dame's defense should hold FSU to no more than seven points. If you agree with that line of reasoning, you can then arrive at the conclusion that Notre Dame should be able to score at least 35 points against the Seminoles and win by at least four touchdowns. As long as Notre Dame smothers FSU's offense, it should cover the big spread.

Final Florida State-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

The spread is large, but Florida State's offense offers no reason to think the Seminoles will be competitive in this game. Take Notre Dame.

Final Florida State-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -25.5