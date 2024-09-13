Leave it to the ol' ball coach to stir the Florida football pot. With Graham Mertz still recovering from a concussion, DJ Lagway played and made an impression on Steve Spurrier. His latest quote, via Pat Dooley of ESPN WRUF, about Gators' true freshman DJ Lagway is sure to have a ripple effect that will affect a possible quarterback controversy in Gainesville.

“I don't know who's going to start or whatever, but he [DJ Lagway] needs to play.”

The tentative plan by head coach Billy Napier is to use both quarterbacks, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

“That's where the gamesmanship is,” Napier said when asked how he would use both quarterbacks. “I don't want to put the playbook on the streets here. Ultimately [Lagway's] one of our better players. We're going to give him an opportunity to impact the game and contribute to the team. That's our intention.”

Mertz left the Gators' opening game against the Miami Hurricanes at the end of the third quarter. At that point, he had completed 11-of-20 passes for 91 yards, one INT and was sacked three times. Lagway didn't fare much better, completing 3-of-6 for 31 yards and an interception.

It wasn't until his Week 2 start against Samford that Florida football and the rest of the country began to take notice. Lagway passed for 456 yards on 18-of-25 passes and three touchdowns.

What DJ Lagway can do for Florida football that Graham Mertz cannot

In Lagway's first start, he put the nation on notice. But Napier tried to get ahead of calls for Lagway to become the starter by suggesting the freshman would play a role in every game.

“Our intention the entire time has been to play DJ in every game,” Napier said. “Obviously, he gets a little bit more experienced each week. For him to have the opportunity to be the starter, prepare with the 1s and then go play and the way he did that, the poise, the composure, it shows he's ready to do what we intend to do with him going forward. There's no doubt both these guys will make us harder to defend.

“There's been a lot of these dynamics over the years in terms of having a veteran player who's accomplished, who's had a good career that's coming back, who's in a leadership role and then you've got this young talent,” Napier said. “We're going to do what's in the best interest of the team.”

Spurrier may be onto something. The big-armed Lagway should be given an opportunity to take over completely. Gaining more experience against the Arkansas Razorbacks will only benefit him.