On the heels of a rebound season by Florida State football, Florida State Seminoles Athletic Director Michael Alford is concerned about the state of the ACC’s ability to generate revenue compared to the other major conferences.

In a stern message sent across the conference recently, Alford said that “something has to change,” and that moves to improve the financial status of the ACC ” had to be done,” per Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Alford particularly mentioned the Big Ten, whose members are bound to pocket $80 million each year from a new television contract that will kick in this year. He also talked about SEC schools about to receive $72 million in 2024 from their own TV deal.

Florida State is in a unique situation. The Seminoles are getting only 7 percent of the cut from money generated by ACC media, and that’s despite the fact that the Seminoles are a big contributor to the value of the conference’s media might.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Based on a market valuation Alford had commissioned, he said FSU contributes roughly 15% of the value in the ACC’s media rights deal.

However, he pointed out the school only receives 7% of the distributions as one of 14 full members of the conference.

Alford said FSU and Clemson combine on around 24% of the value in the conference’s media rights deals, and collect a combined 14%.

With Alford voicing out his thoughts, the hope is that Florida State and the ACC will find a way to further satisfy each side’s hunger for more revenue in college sports.