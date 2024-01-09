More helps is on the way.

Head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State football continue their ascend through the transfer portal. Norvell has used the transfer portal to help bring a National Title contending team to Tallahassee, but the job's not finished. The Seminoles are inching toward newfound success after struggling for years, and much of that has to do with instant impact transfers. It seems the 2024 offseason will be deemed no different as Florida State football secures massive transfer targets.

The Seminoles' recent commit comes from four-star wide receiver Malik Benson, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Former Alabama WR Malik Benson has Committed to Florida State, he tells @on3sports'

This is now the second straight commit from Alabama after earning a pledge from four-star defensive back Earl Little Jr. Florida State football is siding with quality over quantity in this class, being very picky with who they bring into the program.

They hold four commitments from blue-chip prospects and history shows they'll find the right fit for these athletes. Norvell and Florida State football has made a living off bringing in veteran players, rather than freshmen and plugging them right into the lineup. He's also shown tremendous skill in knowing exactly how to play certain players and where he'll use them on the field in order to get the best out of them.

A couple of other recruits the Seminoles have acquired are quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., running back Jaylin Lucas, and wide receiver Jalen Brown, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

‘Florida State adds transfers Miami DB Davonte Brown, LSU WR Jalen Brown, Colorado State DL Grady Kelly, Alabama DB Earl Little Jr. & Indiana RB Jaylin Lucas.'

They've also added a couple of lesser-known prospects in defensive tackle Grady Kelly and cornerback Davonte Brown. Norvell has been keen to highlight a player's fit within his system, rather than just recruiting the highest-ranked prospects. He has yet to truly miss on the transfer portal in terms of an incoming class so there will likely be a few gems within these names that are featured stars in Tallahassee.