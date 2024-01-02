Mike Norvell is excited.

The college football transfer portal was busy on New Year's Day leading up to the College Football Playoff games. Cameron Ward headed for the NFL, KJ Jefferson went to UCF, and DJ Uiagalelei confirmed his choice to go join the Florida State football program.

Uiagalelei transferred from Oregon State and Florida State was always expected to be the top destination for him, so it wasn't too surprising to see him end up there. After the move was announced, Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell revealed his excitement about bringing Uiagalelei in (h/t Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports).

“I’m excited to have DJ join the Nole Family. He is a proven winner, and his record as a starting quarterback is impressive. He has showcased incredible leadership on the field, and how he treats people off the field is remarkable. DJ is an extremely hard worker who is excited to continue to develop in this system and be around the great playmakers we have here. DJ adds a great deal of experience, talent and play-making ability into a quarterback room that we are extremely excited about as we enter 2024. He has great size and ability, is incredibly accurate pushing the ball down the field and is one of the top quarterbacks in the country in big-play percentage. I am thrilled to be adding this talented football player, dedicated student and wonderful person into our Nole Family.”

DJ Uiagalelei replaces Jordan Travis

Uiagalelei comes into the Florida State football program and will take over for Jordan Travis, who had a fantastic year before suffering a crushing injury that ultimately kept the Seminoles out of the College Football Playoff. It was a controversial topic, but now Norvell and the Seminoles can fill the quarterback position for next season.

Now, Uiagalelei is back in the ACC, where he began his career at Clemson before going to Oregon State for the 2023 campaign. This past season with the Beavers, he threw for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions and another six scores on the ground, so the talent Uiagalelei brings to the Florida State football program should have them as a popular ACC pick in 2024.