After Florida State football had an injury to quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the injury report continues to pile on for the Seminoles as starting linebacker DJ Lundy is out for the season, according to head coach Mike Norvell. Although Norvell didn't disclose the injury, it's another significant loss to the program.

Lundy appeared in 50 career games and made 22 starts with Florida State football. Exactly half of those starts were in 2021. In 2024, he had 25 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup.



Florida State ranks 97th in defensive success rate, 95th in defensive efficiency, and 128th in missed tackles.



Lundy has 195 career tackles and was one of the better run-stopping linebackers in the country. He struggled this season, recording a PFF Grade of 54.1, as he battled that undisclosed injury. Lundy's best game was his last one against SMU, with a PFF Grade of 79.4.

Can Florida State football recover from the injury?

This season hasn't gone according to plan for Florida State football. After a stunning loss to Georgia Tech, the morale continued to spiral downward. Then, they lost to Boston College in dominating fashion the following week. Although they eventually won against California in Week 4, the reigning ACC Champions aren't looking too promising.

Life won't get any easier for Florida State football, as they'll have to take on two more teams in the Top 25. Both Miami (FL) and Notre Dame are on the schedule and both of those games are on the road. Going from the pinnacle of the conference to the bottom of the barrel is certainly a gut punch, to say the least.

Although another star is out, they'll have to adopt the next-man mentality if they want to attempt to redeem their season to some degree. The next opponent Florida State faces is Duke on October 18, as they currently are on a bye-week.