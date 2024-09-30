Late in Florida State's 42-16 loss to SMU on Saturday night, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell made the decision to pull quarterback DJ Uiagalelei out of the game. Initially, it was believed Norvell made this decision because of Uiagalelei's disappointing play this season AND against the Mustangs, a big reason why the Seminoles, who were ranked 10th in the AP Poll to start the season, are now 1-4.

However, after the game, Norvell brushed off the benching and revealed to reporters that Uiagalelei had actually injured his hand and with the game out of reach, it made sense to give some reps to back-up quarterback Brock Glenn.

Now, two days removed from the 26-point defeat, Florida State was hit with a problematic update about the hand injury that many believed was minor.

“There's concern that the hand injury FSU starting QB DJ Uiagalelei suffered vs. SMU on Saturday may be a long-term injury,” Matt Zenitz of 247Sports wrote on Monday afternoon.

Despite the concern about Uiagalelei's right hand, Mike Norvell has not yet made a decision on who will be starting moving forward. He wants to see how the fifth-year senior progresses throughout the week ahead of a showdown against Uiagalelei's former team, the Clemson Tigers.

“DJ, that's something we're going to evaluate throughout the course of the week and see where it goes from there,” Norvell said, according to Chip Patterson of CBS Sports.

Right now, both Uiagalelei and Glenn, who was 0-for-4 against SMU on Saturday, are listed as co-starters on the Florida State depth chart. Glenn's only prior start at Florida State was a 63-3 drubbing at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs last year in the Orange Bowl. He completed just 9 of 26 pass attempts for 139 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

No matter whether it's Uiagalelei or Glenn who gets the start on Saturday, the Noles will be a huge underdog when they welcome the Clemson Tigers to Tallahassee.