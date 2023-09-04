LSU football head coach Brian Kelly did not have a happy beginning to his team's 2023 season. While LSU football got off to a great first few plays, marching all the way down the field against the Florida State Seminoles, Kelly was in disbelief when the team failed to punch the ball into the end zone.

The Tigers got the ball down to the FSU two-yard-line with a first down and goal to go. After that, LSU football was stopped three consecutive times, once on a run and two on incomplete passes, leading to a decision for Brian Kelly on whether to go for it on fourth down or to kick the field goal.

Kelly opted for the former, and the Tigers failed yet again, giving up a sack and turning the ball over to Florida State.

The blunder caused a firestorm of reactions on social media, most of which were directed at head coach Kelly.

Some fans brought up an old, poorly-thought-out soundbite of Kelly's to describe his current mood.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Kelly rn pic.twitter.com/6X8yDlAlfo — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) September 3, 2023

Meanwhile, fans of other SEC fanbases were happy to see the Tigers' embarrassment.

Oh Brian Kelly and LSU have already made 2 bad 4th down calls pic.twitter.com/mXPBTofIxn — Hersh (@JHershey21) September 4, 2023

While the beginning of Sunday's game may not have been Kelly's proudest moment, it's safe to say his LSU tenure has been at least somewhat of a success so far. Kelly took his talents to Baton Rouge last season and led his Tigers to the SEC Championship, knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide in the process.

Still, 2023 is a new season, and LSU football didn't get off to a great start.