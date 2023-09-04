LSU football head coach Brian Kelly did not have a happy beginning to his team's 2023 season. While LSU football got off to a great first few plays, marching all the way down the field against the Florida State Seminoles, Kelly was in disbelief when the team failed to punch the ball into the end zone.

The Tigers got the ball down to the FSU two-yard-line with a first down and goal to go. After that, LSU football was stopped three consecutive times, once on a run and two on incomplete passes, leading to a decision for Brian Kelly on whether to go for it on fourth down or to kick the field goal.

Kelly opted for the former, and the Tigers failed yet again, giving up a sack and turning the ball over to Florida State.

The blunder caused a firestorm of reactions on social media, most of which were directed at head coach Kelly.

Some fans brought up an old, poorly-thought-out soundbite of Kelly's to describe his current mood.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Meanwhile, fans of other SEC fanbases were happy to see the Tigers' embarrassment.

RECOMMENDED
LSU football, Brian Kelly, Florida State football, Jordan Travis

Florida State football slaps Brian Kelly, LSU with savage loss not seen in 55 years

Jimmy Wright ·

Florida State Football, LSU Football, Mike Norvell, Brian Kelly, Jordan Travis, Jayden Daniels

Bold Florida State football predictions for Week 1 game vs. LSU

Peter Alexis ·

LSU football, LSU Florida State, Jordan Travis, Jayden Daniels, LSU football predictions

Bold LSU football predictions for Week 1 game vs. FSU

Wyatt Allsup ·

While the beginning of Sunday's game may not have been Kelly's proudest moment, it's safe to say his LSU tenure has been at least somewhat of a success so far. Kelly took his talents to Baton Rouge last season and led his Tigers to the SEC Championship, knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide in the process.

Still, 2023 is a new season, and LSU football didn't get off to a great start.