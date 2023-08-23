The Florida State Seminoles finally have expectations once again in college football, coming in at No. 8 in the preseason AP top 25. There are plenty of reasons for that optimism, such as a six-game winning streak to close last season and many key players returning. However, arguably the biggest reason is the return of star quarterback Jordan Travis.

Travis first transferred to Florida State football from Louisville in 2019, and while he was decent in his first three years with the Seminoles, he really broke out in 2022. The 23-year-old started all 13 games, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He was also a dynamic runner, adding 417 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. After his breakout performance, Travis is now seen as one of the Heisman Trophy favorites for this season.

With Florida State's highly-anticipated season opener against LSU now just two weeks away, it seems like a good time to make some bold predictions for Jordan Travis this season.

4. Travis has at least 10 rushing touchdowns

For his entire college career, Travis' greatest strength has been his dual-threat ability. Even if he's not the greatest passer (he's still solid, though), his ability to make plays with his feet more than makes up for it.

Last season, Travis actually had just 82 carries, compared to 134 the year before. However, he was much more efficient when he did decide to take off. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry, up from four in 2021, and still had seven touchdowns.

If Travis rushes more this season and maintains his efficiency, he could shatter his career highs. He has an excellent running back beside him in Tre Benson and a strong offensive line, so all the tools are there to be one of the nation's best running quarterbacks. The only question left to answer is whether Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will let him use his legs to the fullest once again.

3. Travis surpasses 4,000 total yards

This point is sort of piggybacking on the previous one but focuses more on yardage rather than scoring. Travis came close to passing this total last season, finishing the year with 3,631 total yards.

Adding almost 400 yards to last year's total is a tall order, but it's certainly possible. If the Seminoles make the ACC Championship Game and/or the College Football Playoff, thus giving them more games than last year's 13, that only increases his chances of reaching this milestone.

2. Travis leads FSU to an ACC title

With the Seminoles' high expectations this season, it comes as no surprise that they're one of the favorites in the ACC. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Florida State's odds to win the conference currently sit at +170, only behind Clemson at +150. However, Florida State is ranked higher than Clemson in both of the major preseason rankings, so it really is a toss-up right now.

If the Seminoles live up to their potential, then they should be the most talented team in the ACC. Where people have concerns, though, is that this team is just now becoming an ACC contender, whereas Clemson has dominated the conference for almost a decade now. In order to take the ACC crown back, the Seminoles must win their road match against the Tigers on Sept. 30. It will be a very tall order, but Jordan Travis and others give them a chance.

1. Travis finishes as a Heisman finalist

Based purely on the odds, this doesn't seem like much of a bold prediction. At +1200, Travis' Heisman odds are tied for the third-best alongside Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. As we all know, though, the odds are not always accurate.

Even if they are accurate, the competition for the Heisman is very stiff this year. There are plenty of other quarterbacks vying for the award, including reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams at USC. That's not even getting into the non-quarterbacks in the race, most notably Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. No matter how you slice it, Travis is going to have a tough time becoming a finalist.

That said, he undoubtedly has a chance to do so. He has shown that he can be an elite dual-threat quarterback, something Heisman voters obviously love. Additionally, the amount of talent around him should make his job much easier. If Travis can make his way to New York as a Heisman finalist, it will be a smashing success for both him and Florida State football.