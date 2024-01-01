DJ to Florida State!

Cameron Ward decided to head for the NFL Draft. KJ Jefferson transferred to UCF. Now, Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei has decided to head to the Florida State football program, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘DJ Uiagalelei tells ESPN that he has committed to Florida State. He committed to Mike Norvell in the last hour.'

Uiagalelei was at Clemson before losing his job in the 2022 season and he then spent this past season at Oregon State. But, with Jonathan Smith leaving the Beavers to take the Michigan State job, lots of players left the program, including Uiagalelei and backup Q Aidan Chiles, who followed Smith to Michigan State.

Now, Uiagalelei lands at Florida State, which was expected for some time and even more after Thamel's report on Sunday night. In an interesting turn of events, he is back in the ACC, although Florida State is trying to leave after they were snubbed from the College Football Playoff following an ACC title and an undefeated season.

Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions and scored another six touchdowns on the ground for Oregon State, and now he takes over for Jordan Travis after his magnificent season ended in a heartbreaking injury.

The college football transfer portal has now seen the bigger names find new homes or head for the NFL Draft, and USC transfer Malachi Nelson is arguably the best name remaining on the market for the quarterback position. After a wild portal season, the dust is starting to settle a little bit.