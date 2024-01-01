KJ to UCF!

The college football transfer portal is swirling on New Year's Day. Cameron Ward announced his decision to head for the 2024 NFL Draft, and now Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, who was an option for Miami, has decided to play for the UCF football program, as he announced on his Instagram page on Monday.

‘LET'S RUN IT 🥷🏾‼️ #KMT #KnightNation #GKCO Committed⚔️'

Jefferson was a top option for the UCF football program after he decided to leave Arkansas after the Razorbacks went 4-8 and then brought in Boise State transfer Taylen Green.

After Jefferson announced his decision, UCF football coach Gus Malzahn took to X, and it's safe to say he is excited.

Washington State QB Cameron Ward spurned Miami for the NFL Draft, and Jefferson's name was always a consideration for the Hurricanes, but he has decided to play for Gus Malzahn and the Golden Knights in a huge domino in the portal.

The dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,107 yards with 19 touchdowns and rushed for another 447 yards and two scores for the Razorbacks in 2023, so UCF is getting a big upgrade at the position. In 2022, he had 2,361 yards with 22 scores and seven rushing touchdowns, so he has proven to be a huge contributor so far in his college career.

With the Big 12 Conference looking different in 2024 with Colorado and others coming in and Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC, the UCF football program is trying to make a run to the Big 12 title game, and the addition of KJ Jefferson is a big step in the right direction for the GOlden Knights and Malzahn.