Will DJ Uiagalelei be the next QB for Florida State football?

Florida State is in desperate need of some good news following a brutal December. After being left out of the College Football Playoff to begin the month, the Seminoles were utterly embarrassed by the Georgia Bulldogs, 63-3, in the Orange Bowl this past weekend. But better days could be ahead, as the program is heavily pursuing DJ Uiagalelei to be its next starting quarterback.

The former Oregon State and Clemson signal-caller is the top transfer portal target for Florida State football, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s yet to commit, but the sides are expected to engage in the near future,” the insider posted on X, Monday. “Uiagalelei visited there earlier in December and he’s been expected to choose between FSU and the NFL.”

Despite a 57 completion percentage and modest numbers (2,638 passing yards), Uiagalelei helped Oregon State reach No. 11 in the CFP rankings in November, which is its best mark ever. He struggled in pivotal games against Oregon and Washington to end the season but is still a coveted candidate for a slew of teams in search of a new QB.

The Seminoles are looking to replace Jordan Travis, whose season-ending injury led to the team getting snubbed by the Playoff Committee. He is headed to the NFL Draft, while backup Tate Rodemaker recently entered the transfer portal.

DJ Uiagalelei was put in the unenviable position of succeeding star quarterback Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, and needless to say, he did not answer the call. Things have changed since then, however. The 22-year-old has the ability to lead a talented roster such as the Seminoles' into the CFP, especially under the expanded format.

Florida State football clearly feels that way, at least.