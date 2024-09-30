The start of this Florida State football season has been a nightmare for DJ Uiagalelei, and Saturday night wasn't any better. SMU destroyed Mike Norvell and the Seminoles 42-16 to drop Florida State to 1-4 on the season.

Uiagalelei had another terrible night, completing just 12 out of his 30 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He was replaced by backup Brock Glenn in the second half. After the loss, there was a shift in the Florida State depth chart at quarterback, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“DJ Uiagalelei is now listed as an ‘or' for the starting job on the FSU depth chart,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He's listed as ‘or' with Brock Glenn, who replaced him in the SMU game.”

Uiagalelei's stats for the season are troubling. He's completing just 53.8% of his passes for 1,065 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Florida State's hopes of making the College Football Playoff this season have been dashed after losing four out of five, and now they will have to battle long odds just to make it to a bowl game.

Glenn may be a better option for Florida State at quarterback if Norvell decides to go in that direction, but his numbers in 2023 weren't very encouraging either. Glenn started two games for the Seminoles as a true freshman — the ACC Championship against Louisville and the Orange Bowl against Georgia — and went just 17-for-47 with 194 yards and two interceptions. Granted, Glenn was playing against two very good defenses, and he may benefit from another year in the system at Florida State and an easier slate of opponents.

Florida State has to get back on track this week, as falling to 1-5 would effectively end their season. Things won't be easy, however, as they take on No. 15 Clemson on Saturday night in Tallahassee.