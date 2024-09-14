After another soul-crushing loss, Florida State football is easily the most disappointing team in the nation this year. The Seminoles lost 20-12 to Memphis at home as they continue to free-fall after an undefeated regular-season campaign in 2023.

The loss inspired more impassioned fan reactions on social media.

“This was the exact moment Florida State died,” Cole Adams said, linking a clip to the team's reaction to getting left out of the College Football Playoffs last year.

“guys i’m starting to think the committee will definitely be leaving florida state out of the playoff for a second straight season :/” @kelseytayorr said sarcastically.

“Maybe FSU is protesting the CFP by losing every game this year,” @DanzWOrld said.

“The haters said we couldn’t do it. And they were correct. Honestly great call from the haters,” Barstool FSU admitted.

Florida State made history with the loss, as its now the first preseason top 10 team in history to start 0-3 against three unranked opponents. It also clinched under 9.5 wins, becoming the first FBS program to clinch under its projected win total this season.

What's gone wrong for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles?

Florida State football's offense has been awful

The Seminoles were known for their suffocating defense last season, and they've still been productive on that side of the ball in 2024. The offense, though, is another story.

Senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has looked lost at times, with just one touchdown and two picks through the thirst three games. Florida State hasn't scored more than 21 points in a game this year, and has just five total touchdowns thus far.

If the Seminoles can't beat a Group of Five school, it might get even uglier moving forward. They still have to play No. 22 Clemson, No. 10 Miami, and No. 18 Notre Dame before facing in-state rival Florida to close out the year. If Norvell's squad doesn't figure out its offense, it could finish bowl-ineligible.