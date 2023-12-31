Florida State football just did not have it.

The Florida State Seminoles, who once looked as though they were going to win a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals, ended their 2023 season with a brutal 63-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday. Florida State football clearly did not have it against the powerful SEC squad. But that was also in part because the Seminoles had plenty of players opting out for that contest.

In any case, social media is being flooded with seemingly endless reactions to that Florida State football loss to Kirby Smart's side.

“The product you see on the field in this Georgia vs Florida State game is a direct representation of what you get when a team gets snubbed from the CFP and you tell the kids the games they play don’t matter. Opt-outs ruined the game,” said Robert Griffin III, who had been one of the most vocal personalities about why Florida State deserved a ticket to the CFP semis.

Meanwhile, another former NFL star, Terrell Owens, shared a different opinion.

“For EVERYONE that wasn’t mad but “FURIOUS” because @FSUFootball wasn’t chosen for the CFP, this is WHY!!! Seems like the committee was right on this one! IJS 🤷🏾♂️ The SEC is just a different brand of football. #nohate #noshade”

Florida State: “We deserved to be in the college football playoff!” Georgia: pic.twitter.com/SJonJj6MYh — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 30, 2023

Florida State football was barely competitive against the Bulldogs, as the Seminoles only generated 209 total yards to the 673 of Georgia. The Noles also turned the ball over four times, while the Bulldogs did not. Moreover, the Bulldogs had 36 first downs to only 11 by Florida State, which finishes the 2023 campaign with a 13-1 overall record.