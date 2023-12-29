We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Georgia-Florida State prediction, and pick for the Orange Bowl.

It is Bowl Season, and there will be plenty of action in the Capital One Orange Bowl as the Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Florida St. Seminoles. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Georgia-Florida State prediction, and pick for the Orange Bowl.

It's that time of year. Now, with everything on the line, two teams from the Southeastern United States will clash in one of the world's most legendary and famous bowls. But who will win? Let's look at their respective seasons so far.

Georgia started the season on a rampage, winning their first 12 games. Then, they lost the SEC Championship game to eighth-seeded Alabama. The Bulldogs will try to bounce back as they face Florida State in this one.

Florida State had a great season, winning all 13 of their games. Additionally, they defeated Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. They will try and finish off the season with a win in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia leads the all-time head-to-head series 6-4-1. Yet, these teams have not played since the 2003 Sugar Bowl, when the Bulldogs defeated the Seminoles 26-13. Florida State is on a 19-game game-winning streak that is on the line. Ultimately, it is the second-longest active streak in college football.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Orange Bowl Odds: Georgia-Florida State Odds

Georgia: -19.5 (-110)

Florida State: +19.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

The Bulldogs come into this game as a heavy favorite, and there are numerous reasons for that. However, the first main reason is their offense, which can produce points in short bursts.

Carson Beck has been a sold quarterback this season. He is passed for 3,738 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Now, he hopes to lead the Bulldogs to a bowl victory. But he needs his running backs to help produce for him, to easily set up the pass. Daijun Edwards has been good, rushing 158 times for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kendall Milton has rushed 112 times for 686 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brock Bowers has been a good receiver, catching 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Likewise, Dominic Lovett has caught 51 passes for 575 yards and three touchdowns. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has 32 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has been efficient at helping Georgia win games. Jalon Walker has 10 solo tackles and five sacks. Meanwhile, Mykel Williams has tallied eight solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Jamon Dumas-Johnson has leveled 30 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Also, Tykee Smith has gathered 40 solo tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions. Javon Bullard has tallied 38 solo tackles and two interceptions.

Georgia will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and move the chains. Then, the Bulldogs cover if the defense can put pressure on the offensive line.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

The Seminoles are the underdog despite not losing a game. Yet, they have the tools to pack a punch and pull off the major upset. They just need to execute and play well in all aspects of the game.

Jordan Travis is their quarterback and has passed for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Now, he will attempt to lead his team to the promised land. Trey Benson is their top running back, having rushed 156 times for 906 yards for 14 touchdowns. Also, Lawrence Toafili has rushed 69 times for 463 yards for four scores. The Seminoles have good receivers that are ready to catch passes. First, there is Keon Coleman, who has caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. Johnny Wilson has caught 41 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense will need to produce against a top offense. Kalen Deloach has 32 solo tackles, seven sacks, and one interception. Meanwhile, Brandon Fiske has 17 solo tackles and six sacks. Jared Verse has 23 solo tackles and nine sacks. Likewise, Patrick Payton has 28 solo tackles and six sacks. Joshua Farmer has 10 solo tackles and five sacks. Also, Jarrion Jones has 13 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.

Florida State will cover the spread if they can control the clock and move the chains. Then, they need to stop the Bulldogs from running the ball and force them to pass to make it more difficult for them to produce.

Final Georgia-Florida State Prediction & Pick

The Bulldogs are very good. Yet, it seems like a mistake to count out the Seminoles. This game will be a lot closer than what the spread believes. Therefore, expect Florida State to hang around, making it a competitive game until the fourth quarter.

Final Georgia-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State: +19.5 (-110)